Lawsuit Over UConn Student’s Death Seeks To Add Fraternity

August 4, 2017 2:39 PM

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The parents of a University of Connecticut student who died after being run over by a campus fire department vehicle are seeking to add the national and local chapters of the Kappa Sigma fraternity as defendants in their wrongful death lawsuit.

Authorities say 19-year-old sophomore Jeffny Pally, of West Hartford, fell asleep in front of a fire department garage door in October after drinking alcohol at an off-campus party, and was run over by a department SUV responding to a call.

Pally’s parents are suing the state and the SUV driver.

They filed a motion Friday asking a state judge in Hartford to allow them to add the fraternity chapters as defendants, saying the fraternity hosted the party.

A fraternity official didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment Friday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

