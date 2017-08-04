Enfield Police Make Arrest In Nine-Month-Old Murder Case

ENFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Enfield police have made an arrest in connection with the killing of a 62-year-old local woman last October.
Pamela Cote was found slain in a wooded area behind her Windsor Court apartment on October 28, 2016.
Friday, police arrested 33-year-old Howard Bowen on a murder charge. He is held on $1 million bond. Police say Bowen had already been in custody in connection with an unrelated robbery case.
While police wouldn’t discuss a motive, they did say that Cote and Bowen were known to each other and that there’s no threat to the public.