This Morning With Joe D. August 3, 2017

August 3, 2017 7:12 AM By Joe D'Ambrosio

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Joe D. who’s on the air this week for Ray Dunaway.

7:50- Jason Russell, Contributors Editor with the Washington Examiner, talks the latest news coming out of Washington DC.

8-9:00- Christine Stuart of CTNewsJunkie.com is live in studio to discuss nonprofit groups trying to refocus budget negotiations. Up next? A $3.5 billion budget deficit.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

