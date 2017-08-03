2 Charged In Gunpoint Bike Theft

August 3, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: gunpoint bike theft, Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) – Two Connecticut men have been charged with stealing a 12-year-old boy’s bike at gunpoint.

The Stamford Advocate (http://bit.ly/2fatSee ) reports that the 24- and 19-year-old suspects have been charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Police say the boy was riding in Leone Park in Stamford on July 18 when he was approached by five men.

The boy told police one of the men pulled a gun from his waistband, held it to his head as the others demanded his bike.

The gunman took the bike as the others fled from the scene. Security footage helped identify the suspects.

Police say the robbery left the boy “traumatized.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

