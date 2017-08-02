Man Wounded In Hamden Drive By Shooting

August 2, 2017 6:54 PM
Filed Under: Hamden, shooting

(HAMDEN,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hamden Police are investigating a drive by shooting on Warren Street. A 23 year old man was shot by a front seat passenger in a car around 12:15 Wednesday afternoon.When officer arrived, the victim had already left. He showed up a short time later at Yale New Haven Hospital with a superficial gunshot wound to his lower leg.Police say three shots were fired.

Further investigation revealed a bullet entered a home on First Street and another struck a vehicle on Warren Street.

The vehicle was a white -colored convertible which police say was occupied by three black men.The vehicle had New York license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective William Onofrio at 203-230-4040.

