Woman Who Lost Both Legs After Being Hit By A SUV Has Died

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A woman who lost both of her legs after being struck by a stolen SUV has died.

The Hartford Courant reports 56-year-old Rosella Shuler died Saturday night at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center.

Shuler was one of two people struck July 18 when the SUV jumped the curb and hit her while she was waiting for a bus in Hartford. Those in the SUV fled.

Investigators obtained a warrant Friday charging 18-year-old Deykevious Russaw — the suspected driver of the SUV — with first-degree assault, second-degree larceny, evading responsibility, reckless driving and operating without a license.

Russaw was in custody on charges from a separate incident Sunday.

Police said the incident was caught on surveillance camera.

Deputy Chief Brain Foley told the Courant the investigation is ongoing. .