Norwich Police Make Arrest Before Armed Suspect Could Rob A Bank

Norwich, Ct. – (CBS Connecticut) – At approximately 11:50 a.m. Officer Kyle Besse and Officer Brad Fournier of the Norwich Police Department Patrol Division

responded to the report of a suspicious male behind the Dime Bank at 115 West Town Street Norwich, CT. Upon their arrival, both officers found the accused in close

proximity to the bank. The accused parked his vehicle in a secluded location near the bank and was found wearing several layers of clothing. The accused was also

found to be armed with two knives. The Norwich Police Department Detective Division responded to assist and based on the evidence found during the

investigation, officers quickly discovered the accused was plotting to rob the Dime Bank just before closing time. The accused was found to have an extensive

criminal history including a prior arrest for bank robbery in New York State in May 2017. Due to the actions of an alert citizen as well as the quick response and

thorough investigation of the aforementioned officers, the accused was not able to complete his intended crime. The accused was placed under arrest and held in lieu

of a $250,000 bond and was given a court date of July 31, 2017.

Accused: Maximilian Beres

White Male (date of birth 6/6/1987)

15 Dewey Street

Port Jefferson Station, N.Y. 11776

Charges: Criminal Attempt at Robbery 1st Degree 53a-49/53a-134

Criminal Attempt at Larceny 6th Degree 53a-49/53a-125b

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon 53-206

Illegal Possession of a M/V Marker Plate 14-147a