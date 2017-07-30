Norwich Police Make Arrest Before Armed Suspect Could Rob A Bank

Norwich, Ct. – (CBS Connecticut) – At approximately 11:50 a.m. Officer Kyle Besse and Officer Brad Fournier of the Norwich Police Department Patrol Division
responded to the report of a suspicious male behind the Dime Bank at 115 West Town Street Norwich, CT. Upon their arrival, both officers found the accused in close
proximity to the bank. The accused parked his vehicle in a secluded location near the bank and was found wearing several layers of clothing. The accused was also
found to be armed with two knives. The Norwich Police Department Detective Division responded to assist and based on the evidence found during the
investigation, officers quickly discovered the accused was plotting to rob the Dime Bank just before closing time. The accused was found to have an extensive
criminal history including a prior arrest for bank robbery in New York State in May 2017. Due to the actions of an alert citizen as well as the quick response and
thorough investigation of the aforementioned officers, the accused was not able to complete his intended crime. The accused was placed under arrest and held in lieu
of a $250,000 bond and was given a court date of July 31, 2017.
Accused: Maximilian Beres
White Male (date of birth 6/6/1987)
15 Dewey Street
Port Jefferson Station, N.Y. 11776
Charges: Criminal Attempt at Robbery 1st Degree 53a-49/53a-134
Criminal Attempt at Larceny 6th Degree 53a-49/53a-125b
Carrying a Dangerous Weapon 53-206
Illegal Possession of a M/V Marker Plate 14-147a