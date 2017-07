(BRISTOL,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 15 year old girl last seen at lake Compounce in Bristol shortly before 2 pm Saturday.Police describe Kathryn Rosati as white, 4 foot 11, 100 pounds , with brown hair tied in a ponytail.She was last seen wearing lacy leggings,a green shirt and gray flip-flops.

Anyone with information on Kathryn’s whereabouts is asked to call Bristol Police at 860-584-3011.