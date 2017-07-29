New York Man Drowns At Millers Pond State Park

(Durham, Conn./CBS Connecticut) State Environmental Conservation Police are investigating a Saturday drowning at Millers Pond State Park in Durham. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says the body of a 33 year old Queens, New York man was recovered from Millers Pond early Saturday evening by the Middletown South District Fire Department Dive Team. EnCon Police along with State Police and the Middletown and Haddam fire departments responded to the park at about 5:45 pm to search for the missing swimmer. Millers Pond is not a designated swimming area and does not have lifeguards.