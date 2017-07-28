Police: Teens Crash Stolen Car In Vernon After Chase

July 28, 2017 11:07 AM
Filed Under: hartford, police chase, Stolen Car, teens, Vernon, west hartford, windsor

VERNON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – State police say two boys– ages 16 and 17– are under arrest after they led troopers on a chase in a stolen car early Friday.

Police say they spotted the 2007 Hyundai Azera– stolen out of Windsor– around 4:15 a.m. traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 in West Hartford. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle near Exit 49 in Hartford, but the car kept going– and they pursued the vehicle into Vernon, where they broke off the chase in the area of Exit 66, said police.

A short time later, authorities say the car was found crashed and abandoned on Tunnel Road near South Frontage Road, said police.

Following a brief search, the suspects were taken into custody. The 16-year-old driver faces charges including reckless driving, disobeying the signal of an officer, engaging police in pursuit, failure to drive in the proper lane, third-degree larceny of a motor vehicle, criminal trover, interfering with an officer, and reckless endangerment. The 17-year-old passenger is charged with third-degree larceny of a motor vehicle, criminal trover, and interfering with an officer.

Police say the car is owned by a resident of Longview Drive in Windsor.

 

