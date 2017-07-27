Man Charged In Knifepoint Standoff

(New Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A woman is in the hospital and a man is in custody after State Police say he held her against her will at knifepoint in New Hartford late Wednesday evening.

A little before 10:00 p.m., troopers were called by a third party, indicating 55-year-old Robert Murphy was holding the woman in a wooded area off Southeast Road.

When police arrived on scene, they say they found Murphy with the bloodied victim.

A brief standoff ensued, after which Murphy dropped the knife and was arrested.

The victim is now in stable condition at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center.

As for Murphy, he faces over a half dozen charges, including threatening, reckless endangerment, carrying a dangerous weapon, and breach of peace.

Bond was set at $500,000 pending arraignment in Bantam Superior Court.