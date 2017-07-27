Immigrant From Guatemala Fighting Deportation Order

July 27, 2017 12:24 PM
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) — Supporters of a Guatemalan man facing deportation are calling on federal officials to allow him to stay in Connecticut while he continues efforts to become a U.S. citizen.

Joel Colindres entered the country illegally in 2004 and married a citizen in 2010. He and his wife live in New Fairfield with their 6-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter.

Dozens of supporters marched along Main Street to the federal courthouse in Hartford Thursday morning.

Colindres says he had regularly checked in with immigration officials and was granted stays from a deportation order. But he says his most recent stay request was denied and he was ordered to leave the country on Aug. 17, despite his having no criminal record.

President Donald Trump has taken a tough stance against immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

