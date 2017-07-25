Call For Blood Donations

(Farmington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Summer proves to be a down time for blood donations and, that being the case, the American Red Cross is putting the word out that they’re in need.

Thousands responded to an emergency call earlier this season.

But Kelly Isenor, spokeswoman for Red Cross Blood Services in Connecticut, says there continues to be a need for all types.

She says Type-O negative is the universal type that can be used in trauma situations were doctors don’t have time to match a patient blood type.

Isenor says they saw a 30-percent increase with their last request for donations.

Blood drive information and appointment bookings can be done by calling 800 RED CROSS or at redcrossblood.org.