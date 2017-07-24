Shelton Man Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

(SHELTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A 39 year old Shelton man was arraigned in Derby Superior Court Monday following his Friday arrest.Shelton Police responded July 19 to a family and children complaint.Officers learned two children returned to their mother’s house after spending a weekend at their father’s home in Shelton.
Both children told their mother that their uncle, Robert Hoha Jr., who lives with their father,grabbed them by their necks.After interviewing several family members and further investigation, they applied for a warrant charging Hoha Jr. with two counts each of Risk of Injury to a Minor, Strangulation and Disorderly Conduct and one count of Assault in the 3rd degree.