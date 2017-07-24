Shelton Man Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

July 24, 2017 7:47 PM
Filed Under: children, domestic violence, Shelton, strangulation

(SHELTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A 39 year old Shelton man was arraigned in Derby Superior Court Monday following his Friday arrest.Shelton Police responded July 19 to a family and children complaint.Officers learned two children returned to their mother’s house after spending a weekend at their father’s home in Shelton.

Both children told their mother that their uncle, Robert Hoha Jr., who lives with their father,grabbed them by their necks.After interviewing  several family members and further investigation, they applied for a warrant charging Hoha Jr. with two counts each of Risk of Injury to a Minor, Strangulation and Disorderly  Conduct and one count of Assault in the 3rd degree.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen