Norwalk Police Make Drug Arrest

(NORWALK,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Norwalk Police have arrested a man after receiving information that he was selling crack cocaine.An undercover officer contacted 29 year old Eric Frank of Norwalk and sent up a controlled purchase of the drug in a parking lot on Connecticut Avenue.When Frank arrived, officers attempted to detain him and he resisted and there was a struggle.Police say Frank continued to violently resist and kneed an officer in the groin.

Once subdued, officers recovered approximately 3.53 grams of crack cocaine concealed in the front of his pants.Field tests were conducted on the substance which tested positive for the presence of cocaine and Fentanyl.

Frank was taken to Norwalk Hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained during his arrest,While at the hospital, Frank was able to obtain a handcuff key and attempted to release his leg shackles.Officers quickly secured Frank and recovered the key.

Officers executed a search warrant at Frank’s home and seized heroin,PCP,marijuana , digital scales and a table covered in a powdery residue.

So far, police haven not established a connection between Frank and seven overdoses Saturday. The investigation is ongoing.

Frank has been charged with Assault on an Officer, Possession of Narcotics,Possession of Narcotics with Intent to sell, Possession of Narcotics within 15 hundred feet of Housing, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell within 15 hundred feet of Housing, Interfering with a Police Officer and Criminal Attempt Escape.

Frank is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond.