Prospect Man Killed In Route 8 Motorcycle Crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A motorcycle crash Wednesday night on Route 8 in Waterbury claimed the life of a Prospect man.
State police say Christopher Jeannin, 27, was thrown from his Yamaha after he rear ended a Honda Civic on the southbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 34. The crash occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m.
Jeannin was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounce dead. The driver of the Honda, a 23-year-old New Jersey woman, was taken to Waterbury Hospital for evaluation.
The crash remains under investigation.