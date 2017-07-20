Homicide Investigation Underway In Norwalk

(NORWALK,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Norwalk Police are investigating a homicide. A male victim was found suffering from life threatening injuries after officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of 236 Ely Street around 7:45 Thursday evening.

The victim was taken to Norwalk Hospital where he died of his injuries.

 

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin,

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Norwalk Police detectives at 203-854-3011.Anonymous tips can be on the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111 of at http://www.norwalkpd.com.

