CT Gains Jobs In June

(Wethersfield, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The jobs picture in Connecticut was strong for the month of June.

Officials at the state Department of Labor report a net gain of 7,000 positions added.

And while unemployment did tick up, assistant director for the Office of Research Patrick Flaherty says there was a reason for that.

He says the slight increase means more people have re-entered the market and are looking for work.

Flaherty also says job gains for May were revised downward by 1,000 to 5,600.

Flaherty says the state has regained all of the private sector jobs lost during the great recession.