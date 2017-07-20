CT Gains Jobs In June

July 20, 2017 12:44 PM
Filed Under: Department of Labor, Employment

(Wethersfield, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The jobs picture in Connecticut was strong for the month of June.

Officials at the state Department of Labor report a net gain of 7,000 positions added.

And while unemployment did tick up, assistant director for the Office of Research Patrick Flaherty says there was a reason for that.

He says the slight increase means more people have re-entered the market and are looking for work.

Flaherty also says job gains for May were revised downward by 1,000 to 5,600.

Flaherty says the state has regained all of the private sector jobs lost during the great recession.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!

Listen Live

Listen