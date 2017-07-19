Wethersfield Man Gets Prison For Defrauding Investors Out Of $874K

July 19, 2017 2:30 PM
Filed Under: Connecticut, invesment fraud, Wethersfield

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Wethersfield man will spend almost four years in prison for operating an investment scheme that defrauded people of more than $874,000.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 54-year-old Anthony Sciarra was sentenced Wednesday in Hartford federal court. He pleaded guilty to wire fraud in February.

Court documents say Sciarra operated AGS Financial, through which he offered insurance, securities and other financial products. He operated the firm from 2001 until May 2012. Around that time, the state revoked his insurance license.

Between 2007 and 2015, Sciarra presented himself as an insurance agent and financial advisor when he was not. Through AGS Financial and later another entity, he solicited investments from at least 12 investors with promises of high returns.

Authorities say Sciarra used the funds for personal use.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!

Listen Live

Listen