Guilty Plea In Sports Bar Shooting

July 19, 2017 11:33 AM
MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) – A Massachusetts man who shot and wounded three people at a Connecticut sports bar has pleaded guilty to assault.

The Record-Journal (http://bit.ly/2tq8Tuf ) reports that Erick Gomez of Springfield, Massachusetts, entered the plea Monday.

He was charged with shooting the victims at Meriden’s Noiise Sports Bar in April 2016.

Surveillance video showed Gomez firing six shots in the crowded bar after an argument with an unidentified person.

Gomez was arrested in Michigan in May 2016 and extradited to Connecticut.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 7.

