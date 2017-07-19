Body Pulled From The Housatonic River

(SHELTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Shelton Police Fire and EMS responded to the Housatonic River Wednesday afternoon on the report of a man who appeared to be in distress in the water near the Sunnyside Boat Ramp.
Personnel and dive teams from Shelton,Trumbull, Monroe , Stratford and Fairfield also arrived to assist in locating the man.
After a two and a half hour search the body of 46 year old Willard McDonald of Stratford was located and pulled from the water,
The untimely death remains under investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call Shelton Police at 203-924-1544.