Suspects Ignored In Attempted Fast Food Holdup

(Milford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Two would-be robbers of a Milford fast food restaurant had their plans scuttled by an employee Monday morning.
Police say the employee at Sonic Restaurant on the Post Road didn’t fight back: he simply ignored the suspect’s orders to fill a bag with money by walking away from the register.
Empty-handed–and probably dumbfounded–the suspects left, got into a dark-colored SUV and fled.
Surveillance pictures show both men wearing red hats; one was wearing a grey sweatshirt and the other black jeans and a black shirt.
Milford police ask anyone with information in the attempted robbery to call the Detective Bureau at (203) 877-1465.