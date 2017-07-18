Malloy, Wyman Laud Union Agreement

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Governor Dannel Malloy and Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman are weighing in on the news today that state employee unions have ratified an agreement designed to save the state over $1.5 billion over the next two years.

Malloy says workers “answered the call”, adding the short term savings will be realized and a balanced budget, as well as over $20 billion in savings long term.

The governor says now that the union leadership and employees have stepped up in accepting the agreement, state lawmakers must do likewise and approve the agreement.

Wyman says while the state still has difficult budget decisions ahead, the unions’ willingness to put the state first will but all involved in a better position to ultimately strike a budget deal.