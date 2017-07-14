Accused Seeks Dismissal Of Charges For False Rape Report

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) _ A former Sacred Heart University student accused of lying about being raped by two college football players is seeking to have the charges against her dismissed.

The Connecticut Post reports Nikki Yovino filed an application in court Friday saying she is suffering from a psychiatric disability.

The 19-year-old New York native will undergo a psychological evaluation and a judge will decide whether she qualifies for a pretrial diversionary program. If Yovino completes that program, she could have the charges dismissed.

Prosecutors say they’ll contest Yovino’s request. They had previously offered her a plea deal with a two-year prison sentence.

Yovino accused two football players of sexually assault during an October party, but the players said the sex was consensual. Police say Yovino later admitted to making up the allegations.

