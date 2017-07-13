State, Local Officials To Now Focus On Ways To Improve Rails

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Since federal authorities have dropped a contentious proposal for high-speed rail through shoreline Connecticut communities, state and local officials will now focus on locally acceptable ways to upgrade the line and plan for the future.

Old Lyme First Selectwoman Bonnie Reemsynder says she’s confident Connecticut’s Department of Transportation will take into account concerns of the communities as new options are reviewed for improving track capacity and speed in the 100-mile stretch from New Haven to Providence, Rhode Island.

The federal government’s proposed plan for rebuilding the congested Northeast Corridor between Boston and Washington, D.C. was released Wednesday but dropped its suggestions for high-speed tracks through Old Lyme’s historic district and other communities.

Reemsynder says residents couldn’t sell their homes in the village because of the rail project.

