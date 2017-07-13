Police Rescue Man From Burning Building

BETHEL, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Bethel police say officers rescued a disabled man from a building that went up in flames before dawn Thursday morning.

Police say an officer was nearby when the blaze on Greenwood Avenue broke out, and police began evacuating the building. That’s when they came upon the disabled man in an apartment. Officers were able to get him to safety. He was first taken Danbury Hospital and then to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital.

At least two firefighters also suffered minor injuries in the blaze, said authorities.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, however police say it does not appear to be suspicious.

The building, which contains businesses on the street level and apartments above, dates back to 1840.