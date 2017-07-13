Fire Breaks Out At Former Rubber Factory

July 13, 2017 8:27 AM
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Officials say no injuries have been reported after massive a blaze broke out at a former rubber factory in Bridgeport.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the former AGI Rubber Company around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The flames were visible from Interstate 95, and Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez says heavy smoke obscured nearby traffic.

Bridgeport Fire Chief Richard Thode says the fire was under control around 4:45 p.m. He says crews are continuing to put out hot spots.

Thode says there have been numerous fires at the site in the past.

