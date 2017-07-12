Bridgeport Drug And Weapons Arrest

(Bridgeport, Conn./ CBS Connecticut)– A Bridgeport man who is a convicted felon was arrested Tuesday on drugs and weapons charges.
40-year-old Ramon Rosado, who lives on Hawley Avenue in Connecticut’s largest city, was the subject of an investigation by the Bridgeport Police Department and the Statewide Urban Violence Cooperative Crime Control Task Force. Police pulled over Rosado and found 6 baggies of heroin in his car along with nearly $500 in cash.
Police then searched Rosado’s apartment, where his girlfriend, a female neighbor, and three young children were. They found Marijuana, a drug scale, a stolen Ruger 9mm handgun loaded with 43 live rounds.
Rosado was arrested and charged with Possession of Narcotics, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of High-Capacity Magazines, Criminal Possession of Ammunition, Illigal Gun Transfer, and Risk of Injury to Minors.