Bank Robbery Suspect Sought

(Westport, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Westport police are requesting the public’s assistance in trying to track down a bank robbery suspect.
It was July 2 when detectives say a lone suspect walked into the TD Bank branch on the Post Road East in town and handed a teller a note implying he was armed.
No weapon was shown, police said.
In surveillance pictures release by Westport Police, the suspect, a black male sporting a beard, is seen wearing a Chicago Bulls ball cap, a white long-sleeved shirt with a tee shirt underneath and reddish-colored pants.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Westport Police detective bureau at (203) 341-6080.