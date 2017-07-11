Firefighter Damages Firetruck After Backing Into Station

WATERFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Fire officials in Waterford say their only ladder tower truck is out of commission after a firefighter backed into the fire department building.

Cohanzie Fire Chief Todd Branche tells The Day the firefighter took the truck out Sunday to refill its fuel tank.

Branche says the firefighter was pulling the truck back into one of the building’s bays when he hit a brick column, damaging the bucket on the back.

A police report identifies 39-year-old Mark Parker as the driver. The report states Parker was not injured.

Branche says the truck has been sent to a center for repairs. Town building officials have ordered the department’s vehicles to be moved outside until repairs can be made to the building.

Branche says the town’s insurance will cover costs.

