Torrington Police Release Name In Untimely Death

July 10, 2017 3:24 PM
Torrington, Untimely Death

(Torrington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Torrington police are releasing the name of a person found dead last week in a city home.

They say they’re treating 47-year-old Thomas Mead’s death as untimely.

Mead’s body was found in the Wolcott Avenue home Friday evening, the same home, police say, that suspected military devices were found.

Police say Mead’s death was not drug related and there doesn’t appear to be any criminal aspect to the case.

His body will be examined by the chief medical examiner.

No further details are being released, pending the outcome of the ME’s examination.

