Park Closes After “Suspicious Device” Found

July 10, 2017 8:27 AM
KENT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut state police say a “suspicious device” forced the closure of the Kent Falls State Park.

An employee spotted the device in between a parking lot and the front entrance of the park around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Park visitors were asked to leave, and the state police bomb squad responded along with the Department of Environmental and Energy Protection.

Police say the device turned out to be a camping grill with wires used as an igniter.

DEEP says from a distance, the grill looked as if it could be “some type of Improvised Explosive Device.”

The park reopened to visitors around 12:45 p.m.

