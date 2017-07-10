Man Charged With Assaulting 11-Year-Old Girl

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police in Connecticut say a man has been charged with assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

The Hartford Courant reports that 24-year-old Amilcar Lopez was arrested over the weekend on charges of third-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police say officers were called to a Middletown home on Saturday for a report of an emotionally disturbed person threatening family members. They say officers determined Lopez had punched the girl in the stomach.

Police say Lopez denied any wrongdoing.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)