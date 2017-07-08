Torrington Police Respond To Untimely Death

Torrington, Ct. (CBS Connecticut) On July 7, 2017 at about 6:00 pm officers and detectives responded to 33 Wolcott Avenue for an untimely death. There was nothing suspicious about the death. At

about 0:00 pm As Detectives were in the residence they located old military pressure release firing devices. As a result of this the bomb squad was called in to remove the devices. The devices were not

attached to any explosives and were not a danger to anyone. As a precaution residents in the houses next to 33 Wolcott Avenue were evacuated for a short period of time