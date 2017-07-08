Nanny Accused Of Burning, Beating Kids Accepts Plea Deal

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) _ A Connecticut nanny accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl and her 1-year-old twin siblings has accepted a plea deal.

The News-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2sRu6gi ) Lidia Quilligana pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree assault, which was reduced from first-degree assault in exchange for her guilty pleas to 24 counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Quilligana pleaded guilty to some of the charges under the Alford doctrine, meaning she doesn’t agree with all the evidence but acknowledges there’s enough for a conviction.

She will be sentenced Aug. 22.

Police say the Danbury woman was arrested in 2015 after she was caught on video beating and burning a 3-year-old girl from a Danbury family. Authorities say she also abused the girl’s 1-year-old siblings. Prosecutors have said she ripped hair out of the children’s heads.

