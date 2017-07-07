Todd Feinburg: Trump’s Trip

July 7, 2017 10:01 PM By Todd Feinburg

Right Wing columnist Ann Coulter talks about Donald Trump and his latest trip. Fred Carstensen talks about the local CT economy. The Mad Liberal returns, and Corey Lewandowski checks in.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Rance Victor Carli says:
    July 11, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Hey Todd, who is this Mad Liberal Lady? I believe I caught the show and she made some logical points even to a died in the wool Libertarian.
    She seemed like someone in academia to me.
    Love to knows I enjoyed the segment!
    R. V. Carli

