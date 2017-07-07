Hartford Firefighther Implicated In Drug Deal Fired

July 7, 2017 2:23 PM
Filed Under: firefighter, hartford, Jimmy Ngo

HARTFORD Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Two days after court documents implicated him in a drug deal gone bad in Rocky Hill, Hartford firefighter Jimmy Ngo has has been fired.

Ngo was shot multiple times during the incident back in April at the Belamose Business Park.

The fire department says it conducted its own investigation. “The facts obtained from this internal investigation warranted disciplinary action from the fire department’s administration. As a result of the findings, the member’s employment with the City of Hartford has been terminated, effective immediately,” said a statement released Friday.

Ngo told police that the man who attacked him was his friend, 37-year-old Jesus Perez of Hartford. Perez was arraigned on attempted murder and other charges Wednesday following his arrest Monday.

Ngo said he had recently stopped a practice of giving money to the other man to help him pay off debts.

Ngo said Perez suggested the drug deal to raise money.

 

