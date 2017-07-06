West Hartford Website Hacked

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford police say the town’s website has been hacked. The breach was discovered Thursday morning.

The website was immediately taken down while the town’s information technology department worked to fix the problem, said police.

Police are working with the Connecticut Intelligence Center to investigate how the hack occurred. Police say it’s part of a wave of attacks on government websites taking place across the country. This particular hack also hit communities as far away as California, said authorities.

Police say the breach was limited to the public-facing town website and did not involve the town’s computer network– meaning no personal information has been compromised.