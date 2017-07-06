Jurors Convict Duckett In Hartford Soccer Stadium Fraud Case

July 6, 2017 6:01 PM
Filed Under: Dillon Stadium, hartford, James Duckett, Jr.

(CBS Connecticut) — In Bridgeport Federal Court today, jurors convicted a developer on a dozen counts in a soccer stadium swindle. James Duckett, Junior diverted hundreds of thousands of dollars that the city of Hartford intended to be paid to subcontractors to renovate Dillon Stadium.

Defense attorney Richard Brown says his client was acquitted on one count.

“We intend on filing motions to set aside the verdict, and we anticipate doing that in the not-to-distant future,” Brown said.

The stadium was not renovated.

A second man, Mitchell Anderson, already pleaded guilty to fraud charges.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
Hear WTIC Podcasts
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen