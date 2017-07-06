Jurors Convict Duckett In Hartford Soccer Stadium Fraud Case

(CBS Connecticut) — In Bridgeport Federal Court today, jurors convicted a developer on a dozen counts in a soccer stadium swindle. James Duckett, Junior diverted hundreds of thousands of dollars that the city of Hartford intended to be paid to subcontractors to renovate Dillon Stadium.
Defense attorney Richard Brown says his client was acquitted on one count.
“We intend on filing motions to set aside the verdict, and we anticipate doing that in the not-to-distant future,” Brown said.
The stadium was not renovated.
A second man, Mitchell Anderson, already pleaded guilty to fraud charges.