New Britain Hit-And-Run Victim Dies

July 5, 2017 11:13 AM
Filed Under: hit-and-run, New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – New Britain police say a local man injured by a hit-and-run driver early Friday has died of his injuries.

Police announced the death of 58-year-old Gary Sgro Wednesday. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. Sgro was struck by a vehicle in the area of Myrtle and Washington streets just before 2 a.m. June 30. He was found unresponsive in the street.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the crash to contact New Britain Police Sergeant Steven King at 860-826-3071.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen