New Britain Hit-And-Run Victim Dies

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – New Britain police say a local man injured by a hit-and-run driver early Friday has died of his injuries.
Police announced the death of 58-year-old Gary Sgro Wednesday. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. Sgro was struck by a vehicle in the area of Myrtle and Washington streets just before 2 a.m. June 30. He was found unresponsive in the street.
Authorities ask anyone with information on the crash to contact New Britain Police Sergeant Steven King at 860-826-3071.