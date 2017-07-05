Narcotics Warrant Sweep

(MIDDLETOWN,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The Middletown Police Department’s Street Crime/Narcotics Unit , after conducting controlled purchases of illicit drugs from suspected drug dealers in the city;s north end identified numerous street level drug dealers during previous surveillance and targeted them during their investigation.
As a result 10 individuals were targeted and 15 arrest warrants were issued.
While executing the arrest warrants, some of the targeted individuals were found to be in possession of narcotics.
The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.