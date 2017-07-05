Narcotics Warrant Sweep

July 5, 2017 9:34 PM
Filed Under: Arrests, Middletown, narcotics

(MIDDLETOWN,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The Middletown Police Department’s Street Crime/Narcotics Unit , after conducting controlled purchases of illicit drugs from suspected drug dealers in the city;s north end identified numerous street level drug dealers during previous surveillance and targeted them during their investigation.

As a result 10 individuals were targeted and 15 arrest warrants were issued.

While executing the arrest warrants, some of the targeted individuals were found to be in possession of narcotics.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
Hear WTIC Podcasts
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen