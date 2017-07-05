Mets and Nationals Rained Out in D.C.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The series finale between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals has been postponed because of rain.

The start of Wednesday’s 7:05 p.m. game was delayed for 1 hour, 55 minutes before officials called it. No makeup date was immediately announced. New York’s last scheduled visit to Nationals Park this season is Aug. 25-27.

Washington won the first two games of the series and is 9-3 against the Mets this season. The Nationals have outscored New York 81-44 with seven games left between the NL East rivals.

Jacob deGrom (8-3, 3.55 ERA) was scheduled to start for the Mets against right-hander Tanner Roark (6-6, 5.27).

Washington (50-34) remains in first place in the division and begins a four-game series against Atlanta on Thursday. The Mets (38-45) have Thursday off before playing at St. Louis, where they have a three-game set with the Cardinals this weekend.

 

