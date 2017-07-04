Parking Lots At Some State Parks Reach Capacity

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The state has closed parking lots at multiple state parks because they reached capacity.
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection posted the parks’ names on social media as the lots began to fill Tuesday morning for the Fourth of July.
Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was closed to new vehicles as of 8 a.m.
Other announcements quickly followed suit.
The list of closures include: Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown; Pattaconk Lake State Recreation Area in Chester; Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham; Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union; Gardner Lake State Park in Salem; Quaddick State Park in Thompson; Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield; Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme; Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury; Indian Well State Park in Shelton, Kent Falls State Park in Kent, Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison, and Sherwood Island in Westport.
DEEP manages more than 100 state parks.
