Yankees Fall To Astros

^By KRISTIE RIEKEN=

^AP Sports Writer=

HOUSTON (AP) _ Yuli Gurriel hit a two-run homer in the fifth before his two-RBI double put Houston on top in a four-run eighth inning as the Astros rallied for a 7-6 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday night.

Houston trailed 6-3 in the eighth before Jose Altuve walked with one out before stealing second and third and scoring on a groundout by Carlos Correa. Evan Gattis then connected off Dellin Betances (3-3) on a towering shot to the train tracks atop left field to cut the lead to 6-5.

Carlos Beltran walked and was replaced by pinch-runner Josh Reddick, who reached second on an error by first baseman Chris Carter before stealing third. Marwin Gonzalez walked to chase Betances, who was replaced by Aroldis Chapman.

There was a full count when Gurriel shot a grounder down the left field line to send both runners home and put Houston on top 7-6.

Gurriel, who finished with three hits, ended the game when he tagged out Brett Gardner at first after the Yankees outfielder tried to get back to first basse after making too wide a turn on a single to left center with two outs.

Dayan Diaz (1-1) allowed one hit in a scoreless eighth for the win and Ken Giles pitched a scoreless ninth for his 19th save.

Correa had a solo homer in the sixth.

Didi Gregorius hit his first career grand slam to put the Yankees up 5-2 in the sixth and rookie Clint Frazier had two hits and a solo homer in his major league debut.

The Yankees trailed 2-0 when Frazier doubled to start the sixth with his first career hit. A single by Gardner chased Francis Martes, who was replaced by Will Harris. He walked Jacoby Ellsbury to load the bases before an RBI single by Gary Sanchez cut the lead to 2-1.

The grand slam by Gregorius followed to put New York on top 5-2 and give them a grand slam in two straight games after Gardner hit one in a 13-4 win on Friday.

Rookie Jordan Montgomery yielded five hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Martes allowed four hits and two runs with seven strikeouts in five-plus innings.

The game was scoreless in the bottom of the fifth when Gurriel’s homer to the front row of the seats in left field made it 2-0.

