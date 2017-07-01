Governor Says He Can’t Stop Raises For Judges

July 1, 2017 9:36 AM
Filed Under: Connecticut, judges, pay raises

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he can’t stop pay raises for 178 judges that are scheduled in the new fiscal year.

The Judicial Branch says 3 percent increases are planned for Connecticut Supreme Court justices, Appellate Court judges and Superior Court judges, costing nearly $1.5 billion, beginning Saturday.

While the Democratic governor and state lawmakers had intended to put the raises on hold, they ultimately did not pass a new two-year budget or a temporary budget before the fiscal year ended Friday.

Malloy will now maintain essential state services using his limited executive authority. He signed an executive order Friday that slashes funding throughout state government.

Malloy says he hopes the raises won’t dissuade other judicial employees from approving labor concessions, noting the judges haven’t received raises for years.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen