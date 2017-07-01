Governor Says He Can’t Stop Raises For Judges

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he can’t stop pay raises for 178 judges that are scheduled in the new fiscal year.
The Judicial Branch says 3 percent increases are planned for Connecticut Supreme Court justices, Appellate Court judges and Superior Court judges, costing nearly $1.5 billion, beginning Saturday.
While the Democratic governor and state lawmakers had intended to put the raises on hold, they ultimately did not pass a new two-year budget or a temporary budget before the fiscal year ended Friday.
Malloy will now maintain essential state services using his limited executive authority. He signed an executive order Friday that slashes funding throughout state government.
Malloy says he hopes the raises won’t dissuade other judicial employees from approving labor concessions, noting the judges haven’t received raises for years.
