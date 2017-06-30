Restaurant Owners Not Happy With Proposed Tax Hike

June 30, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: Connecticut Restaurant Association, food and beverage tax

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Those in the restaurant and bar industry are crying foul in light of a portion of state House Democrats revised budget calling for an increase in the tax on food and beverages in restaurant, to 7.99%.

Sarah Maloney, executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association, says customers and businesses would be hit equally.

She says small establishments would really feel the pain.

Maloney also says since municipalities would have the option of enacting that additional one-percent tax, customers might be more apt to stay away from one town and frequent another that doesn’t impose the surcharge.

