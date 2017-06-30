deGrom Throttles Phillies

By MIKE FITZPATRICK AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) _ Jacob deGrom struck out 12 in seven dominant innings to win his fourth consecutive start, and the New York Mets edged the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on Friday night.

Curtis Granderson and Travis d’Arnaud each had an RBI single for the Mets, who have won six of seven since getting swept in four games at Dodger Stadium. They returned from a 5-5 trip and managed just enough offense against the worst team in the majors to earn their third consecutive victory.

Making a push for his second All-Star selection when rosters are announced Sunday night, deGrom (8-3) has permitted only three earned runs over 32 innings for a 0.84 ERA in his last four outings. He held the Phillies hitless until Granderson lost a routine fly in the darkening sky at dusk, giving catcher Andrew Knapp his first career triple with two outs in the fifth.

Philadelphia immediately took advantage of the gift when New York chose to pitch to No. 8 batter Ty Kelly with first base open. Kelly lined a clean RBI single to left on a 1-2 pitch, prompting deGrom to drop his head as his shoulders slumped.

But the only other blemish for deGrom was a two-out single in the seventh by Nick Williams, the first major league hit for the touted Phillies outfield prospect. Williams was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley earlier in the day to make his major league debut.

Jerry Blevins and Paul Sewald combined on a scoreless eighth before Addison Reed got three quick outs for his 13th save.

It was deGrom’s sixth double-digit strikeout game this year, his most in one season, and the 16th of his career. The 2014 NL Rookie of the Year walked just one.

Philadelphia rookie Ben Lively (1-3) walked four of his first nine batters _ including deGrom _ and received two visits to the mound from pitching coach Bob McClure before there was an out in the bottom of the second. But the right-hander got two early double plays and settled down nicely to work 6 1/3 effective innings.

Lively retired his final nine hitters after d’Arnaud grounded an RBI single through a drawn-in infield in the fourth. That scored Jose Reyes, who tripled off the glove of center fielder Odubel Herrera as he tried to make a running catch at the right-center fence.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: LF-2B Howie Kendrick was placed on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday, with a strained left hamstring.

Mets: 1B Lucas Duda was a late scratch with flu-like symptoms that have kept him out of the starting lineup the past three days. He was replaced by T.J. Rivera, who doubled and scored in the second. … With RHP Zack Wheeler set to come off the DL on Saturday, the Mets are expected to make roster room by putting OF Michael Conforto (bruised left wrist) on the DL. Conforto has missed four straight games since getting hit by a pitch. X-rays were negative and he was sent Friday for an MRI and CT scan, general manager Sandy Alderson said.

UP NEXT

Wheeler (3-5, 5.29 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday against Phillies RHP Jeremy Hellickson (5-5, 4.40 ERA). After missing the past two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Wheeler was pitching well, with a 3.45 ERA, before getting hit hard in two consecutive short starts and going on the DL retroactive to June 20 with biceps tendinitis. “There had to be a blip someplace,” New York manager Terry Collins said. “I think the rest has helped out. He’s had two very good bullpen sessions and that’s why we think he’s ready.” Hellickson is 2-4 with an 8.21 ERA in seven career starts against the Mets.

