Fire Services Will Remain At UConn Health

FARMINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Plans to close UConn Health’s standalone fire department at the health center in Farmington have been scrapped, in favor of a reorganization and consolidation plan.

The department will be folded into the overall UConn Fire Department with leadership at the main campus in Storrs, and the number of full-time employees will be cut from 21 to 17. In addition, the health center will rely more on mutual aid from surrounding departments, and for it to provide mutual aid to surrounding communities, will require approval of a UConn fire supervisor.

Officials say the changes will save over $1 million a year.

When plans to close the department were announced earlier this year, it prompted an outcry– not only from firefighters who would be losing their jobs, but from surrounding departments that would have to pick up the slack.