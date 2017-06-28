Racist Graffiti In Guilford

June 28, 2017 2:17 PM
Filed Under: Guilford, racist graffiti

(Guilford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Guilford are investigating after they received a report from a pedestrian reporting racist anti-Asian slurs on a home in town.

The find was made June 20, police said.

Investigators say the residents of the Old Whitefield Street home are not of Asian descent.

Taking into account the nature of the graffiti, police painted over the slurs and launched their probe.

In a statement, Guilford Police Chief Jeffrey Hutchinson says they condemn the act, which is being investigated as a hate crime.

Hutchinson is asking residents with any information to contact police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

MLB Power Rankings
Sign Up Today!
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!

Listen Live

Listen