Racist Graffiti In Guilford

(Guilford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Guilford are investigating after they received a report from a pedestrian reporting racist anti-Asian slurs on a home in town.

The find was made June 20, police said.

Investigators say the residents of the Old Whitefield Street home are not of Asian descent.

Taking into account the nature of the graffiti, police painted over the slurs and launched their probe.

In a statement, Guilford Police Chief Jeffrey Hutchinson says they condemn the act, which is being investigated as a hate crime.

Hutchinson is asking residents with any information to contact police.