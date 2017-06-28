Mets Matz Masters Marlins

June 28, 2017 10:24 PM
STEVEN WINE  AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) _ Steven Matz pitched seven innings and two relievers completed a seven-hitter to help the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 8-0 on Wednesday night.

Asdrubal Cabrera and Curtis Granderson each hit a two-run homer in support of Matz (2-1), who allowed six hits, all singles, and one walk while lowering his ERA to 2.67 in four starts this year.

Matz’s performance gave the rotation a welcome lift hours after right-hander Robert Gsellman became the sixth Mets starting pitcher to go on the disabled list this season. Gsellman strained his left hamstring Tuesday.

Cabrera hit his seventh homer in the first inning, and Granderson hit his 12th in the seventh _ and his eighth this month. The Mets have 50 homers in June, the most in a calendar month by any team since 2006.

 

